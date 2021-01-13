Arsenal linked with Aston Villa man as a replacement for flop

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Tom Heaton after the dismal performances of Alex Runarsson.

The Iceland international joined the Gunners from Dijon as a replacement for Emi Martinez who had moved to Aston Villa.

While Martinez has been one of the best goalkeepers in England, Runarsson has been one of the worst signings of the season.

His poor form means that Arsenal might be forced to return to the transfer market for a new goalie, and Mail Sport says that Heaton is one of the keepers they are targeting.

Coincidentally, Martinez is the reason why Heaton can no longer break into the Villa team since his return from a long-term injury.

He may have lost his place at Villa, but he is a decent goalkeeper and might need some footballing action to return to his best form.

The report says that Runarsson has shown that he isn’t good enough and the club will now get a new keeper.

Heaton isn’t the only goalkeeper that the report linked them to. The impressive David Raya of Brentford and Sergio Romero of Manchester United were also on the list.

An injury to Leno will see Arsenal struggle in goal if they do land a new back up this month.