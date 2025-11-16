Arsenal linked with big money move for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Arsenal have now entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. The Gunners are not short of midfield options, but a quick glance at the age profile of some of those players makes for interesting reading. Mikel Merino and summer-recruit Christian Nørgaard are fast approaching the twilight of their careers, while Merino has often excelled outside of his favoured midfield role for Arsenal. With this in mind, perhaps it will not come as a surprise that the club has been linked to midfielders of younger profiles in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is the latest name to be linked with a move to the club and this is according to Fichajes. The Gunners now join the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in having an interest in the 23 year old. The English side has set an eye watering £100 million price tag on the midfielder, but crucially, the Gunners are not backing down. Arsenal are eyeing a strategic move for the Englishman in a bid to reinforce their midfield amidst a number of experienced faces. Young and dynamic, Elliot Anderson certainly fits the bill and could be a shrewd addition for the present and future. Arsenal staff reportedly see him as a long term upgrade on the squad and the club is therefore considering a significant investment in the player.

Arsenal face hurdles in pursuit of Anderson

Arsenal will face some challenges in their bid to land Anderson and issues surrounding the hefty price tag will be the most consequential. Anderson is considered one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, therefore it will take a significant outlay to lure his parent club into selling. If the Gunners were to make a move, managing their squad structure and internal budget will be crucial in securing his services.

Would he be worth it?

I would love to get your opinions on a potential move for Anderson. He is a player I have enjoyed watching in a Forest shirt so far and I think he would be a superb addition to the squad. What do you think?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

