Arsenal linked with Bundesliga defender after his release clause is revealed

Arsenal is interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah after it emerged that he has a £33 million release clause on his current deal.

The Gunners have struggled at the back for much of this season but there has been improvement under Mikel Arteta, so far.

The Spanish manager is, however, not taking it lightly and wants to build on the success they have achieved at the back since he was named as the permanent successor to Unai Emery.

Star Sport claims that Arsenal have been monitoring Tah for a while now and his release clause of £33 million isn’t too much for the North Londoners to pay.

Tah is an important part of the Leverkusen side that qualified for the Champions League last season and is apparently highly regarded at the club.

At 24 years old, the player would represent great value for money as Arsenal could build their defence around him.

Mikel Arteta signed two new defenders in the last transfer window, but none of them is ready for first-team action at the moment and if neither Pablo Mari or Cedric Soares impress they are unlikely to be offered a permanent deal.

The Arsenal defence has certainly improved under Arteta but it would very risky to go into next season with the same bunch of players, especially in the centre of defence.

The likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are always liable to massive howlers and more stability is required, also Luiz is not getting any younger and a long term replacement will be required at some point.

That could be William Saliba but it could easily be that Areta still wants to bring in a player of Tah’s quality.