Arsenal linked with cut-price Belgian international defender

Arsenal keeping tabs on a surprise move for a Belgian

According to RMC Sport football journalist Sach Tavolieri, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne.

The 27-year-old can be snapped up in a cut-price deal, due to the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

The report stated that the first-choice right back in the Gunners’ list is Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda. There has been a lot of talk about the 18-year-old who has already established himself in the backline of the Spanish club.

🔴 As announced, Tim #Castagne's appreciated by #ArsenalFC's board which got from #LCFC the wanted confirmation while they started talks: Foxes will collaborate for a deal.

But due to strong competition from abroad, the North London side can be forced to look into alternatives.

Signing Castagne ticks a lot of boxes. The first one is that the Belgian international is a Premier League proven player.

Since manager Mikel Arteta took over at the Emirates Stadium, he has bended towards signing players who know the nits and grits of English football.

And most of the signings have arguably hit the ground running in Arsenal colours.

Second, acquiring Castagne would hardly require a heavy pocket, due to Leicester City’s relegation, and the contractual situation of the player, who only has two years left on his current deal.

Tavolieri also wrote in his tweet that the Premier League runners up have already had conversations with the representatives of the player and his current employers. But this deal might stretch due to the club’s priority in upgrading other areas of the pitch before.

Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window again this summer. With the qualification to the Champions League, they must be certain about the players they want to bring in, if they see themselves reaching the latter stages of the illustrious competition.

