Arsenal linked with Dutch striker that suits Arteta’s style of play

According to an Italian report, Joshua Zirkzee is persuading Arsenal to sign him this summer. The Dutchman is one of the young, talented strikers linked with the Gunners.

According to Tuttosport, our gunners are eager to finally unleash their most powerful strike weapon in a move for No. 9. Gooners expect the top striker, along with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, to lead a formidable attack next season. So, who could the attacker be? This could be Joshua Zirkzee.

They report that the 22-year-old’s performances for Bologna has left Arsenal in awe. The Dutchman has only 11 goals and 6 assists in 32 appearances, but his impact on the pitch has made him stand out. He has a great shot, enjoys dribbling, drifts to midfield to set up, and also helps out on defence, which is exactly the type of profile that Arteta likes.

Those who have scouted him believe he has enormous potential and is bound for success.

Bayern Munich, in addition to Arsenal, is reportedly impressed with Zirkzee’s growth and may wish to re-sign him for the £34 million buyback clause they included in his Bologna deal. However, Zirkzee reportedly is not keen to rejoin Bayern, which means Arsenal may compete with AC Milan and Juventus for his services.

However, as tempted as our Gunners are by Joshua Zirkzee, they would need to turn their interest into an official bid to steal a march on their rivals.

