Arsenal linked with €22M winger with seven goal contributions this term

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, who has building interest in his signature.

The 22 year-old has taken the Belgian Pro League by storm, scoring 17 goals and being credited with 11 assists whilst initially on loan from Ajax, continuing that fine form after completing his permanent move this summer with another three goals and four assists so far this term.

AC Milan, Arsenal and Leicester are the latest sides to be linked with his potential signature, with Fichajes claiming he is available for a reported €22 Million.

Lang’s uprise hasn’t come without controversy however. He was caught on video singing anti-semitic songs with Brugge fans about rivals Anderlecht, who are known for their links to the Jewish community, an incident which the player refused to apologise for.

Some may believe that would mean he would fit in with the red side of north London, due to rivals Tottenham’s links also, but that should well be off-putting especially with the current stance on racism at present, with many clubs still kneeling in protest against inequality.

Does the video highlight immaturity which should be avoided as we look to build? Will his antics hamper his progress or can his footballing ability still overshadow his behaviour?

Patrick