Arsenal linked with exciting La Liga midfielder

If there is one winter transfer that Arsenal fans know they need, but aren’t getting the best hints about, it’s that of a reliable midfielder.

The Gunners tried everything they could to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz before the summer transfer window closed, but their efforts were futile; their three bids were rejected and the window closed.

So Arsenal has a clear plan for the upcoming winter transfer window: sign the midfielder they couldn’t sign. That agenda was intact at the time of the World Cup, but things abruptly changed when Gabriel Jesus was injured during the World Cup.

The fact that Jesus’ injury has made it a priority for Arteta to bolster his attack, combined with the fact that the top attacking target, Mykhailo Mudryk, is commanding a large transfer fee, casts doubt on the midfield being reinforced in January.

However, with the Premier League and the Europa League on the line, why should we believe Arteta has no intention of strengthening his midfield?

Fichajes headline:

Fichajes Arsenal: Brais Méndez, el nuevo deseo de Mikel Arteta

The Fichajes’ claim on Brais Mendes should give us hope that the midfield will be strengthened. Arsenal has reportedly been impressed by the Real Sociedad midfielder, who has been making waves in Spain with his excellent form in Sociedad’s engine room, according to the report.

The 26-year-old has 10 goals and 7 assists in all competitions, and many who have seen him play believe he should join a big club; Arsenal wants to be that big club. There is concern that Arsenal’s midfield trio of Xhaka, Odegaard, and Partey lack quality backup, and Mendez could be that.

If you don’t believe me, watch his highlights on YouTube.