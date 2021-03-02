Arsenal linked with free-transfer of coveted striker

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst the potential suitors for Wigan striker Kyle Joseph this summer.
The 19 year-old is out of contract in the coming window, and is attracting interest in his signature with an impressive campaign.
Joseph only made his first-team debut back in October 2020, but has already established himself as a first-team regular with a string of performances.
The Wigan striker now has five goals and assist to his name from 14 League One outings, sitting as joint-top goal scorer and joint-top goal contributor for his team, albeit having played less minutes that Will Keane who holds the same record of goals and assists.
Celtic and Rangers are also named by the Mirror as interested parties in his signature, but should he continue to impress in his breakthrough campaign you would imagine that competition for his signature will grow.
With the recent coronavirus pandemic, many clubs budgets have been tightened, and more clubs will likely be eyeing bargain deals than in previous windows.
There are a number of Arsenal rumours at present that claim that Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is a potential signing this summer also, and it could well end up that the Hoops replace the Frenchman with the Wigan man also.
Patrick
Joseph is a real talent who has a big future in the game.A good friend, who for his sins, is a Rangers supporter, tells me that they are genuinely interested in the Scottish Youth cap and will almost certainly move for him before the end of the season.If Arsenal want the lad, they will have to get their skates on and liaise with Wigan asap.The fact that Kieren Tierney is a major asset at Arsenal should be an attraction for young Kyle as KT is the type who would go out of his way to welcome him and help him to settle down.As for Edouard, having seen him on dozens of occasions he has yet to convince me that he could make an impression on the EPL.
British, young, good height, and league one experience, and free. He has all the good traits, for me it is a no brainer.