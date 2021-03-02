Arsenal linked with free-transfer of coveted striker

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst the potential suitors for Wigan striker Kyle Joseph this summer.

The 19 year-old is out of contract in the coming window, and is attracting interest in his signature with an impressive campaign.

Joseph only made his first-team debut back in October 2020, but has already established himself as a first-team regular with a string of performances.

The Wigan striker now has five goals and assist to his name from 14 League One outings, sitting as joint-top goal scorer and joint-top goal contributor for his team, albeit having played less minutes that Will Keane who holds the same record of goals and assists.

Celtic and Rangers are also named by the Mirror as interested parties in his signature, but should he continue to impress in his breakthrough campaign you would imagine that competition for his signature will grow.

With the recent coronavirus pandemic, many clubs budgets have been tightened, and more clubs will likely be eyeing bargain deals than in previous windows.

There are a number of Arsenal rumours at present that claim that Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard is a potential signing this summer also, and it could well end up that the Hoops replace the Frenchman with the Wigan man also.

Patrick