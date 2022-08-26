Arsenal linked with last minute move for Celtic midfielder

All Arsenal fans know that there is usually a late flurry of activity in the summer transfer window and there are always bargains to be had if you keep your eye on the ball.

So today, according to ESPN, we are linked with a move for the London-born midfielder Matt O’Riley who only joined Celtic in January, but is believed to be monitored by a host of top clubs including Arsenal.

The 21 year-ols started his career as a youth player with Fulham, who we are set to face on Saturday, and then played for Milton Keynes Dons, scoring an impressive 10 goals from midfield in 46 appearances, before being snapped up at a reported £1,500,000 fee by Celtic in January.

The ESPN report notes that Celtic may be open to making a big profit on the youngster after just six months in Glasgow. “Celtic have no interest in losing the 21-year-old, sources said, but a bid in the region of £15m-£20m could be tempting in this window, though it is expected his value will increase this year if he continues his impressive run.”

Although he was born in West London and has a very Irish name, O’Riley bizarrely plays for the Danish national U21 side, through his mother’s birthrights, but is also eligible for Norway and England.

I imagine most Arsenal fans won’t have heard of O’Riley, but it sounds like a lot of clubs have been interested, so maybe he would be worth a punt? He is certainly the right age for Arteta’s project….

