Arsenal linked with Liverpool star after it was revealed he is a lifelong Gunner

The revelation that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is a lifelong Arsenal supporter has surprised and intrigued many Liverpool fans. Despite coming through the ranks at Liverpool and being a hometown product, the news about his allegiance to Arsenal has sparked speculation about a potential move to the Emirates.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Jones has been linked with a move to Arsenal, given his reported lifelong support for the Gunners. Despite being considered one of Liverpool’s own and having received significant game time in recent weeks, the possibility of a move to Arsenal may become a topic of discussion.

While Liverpool would likely be reluctant to lose a player of Jones’ potential and contribution, the player’s aspirations and desires may influence any decision about a potential move. Whether this speculation materialises into a transfer remains uncertain, but it adds an interesting layer to Jones’ relationship with both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jones has been a fine academy graduate at Liverpool, and his obvious talent is the reason the Reds have not considered offloading him.

Liverpool is not a selling club, and if we want to sign Jones, we must prepare to pay a huge fee for his signature. Otherwise, the Reds will have zero appetite to deal with us.

