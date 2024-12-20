Arsenal linked with London-born striker who is tearing it up in Serie A

Arsenal are among a host of clubs interested in a move for the versatile Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman who is currently at Atalanta.

Arsenal’s misfiring wingers on the left has been partly responsible for our overall struggle in this campaign. The pair of Martinelli and Trossard have failed to bring any menacing threat to that area unlike the ever reliable Bukayo Saka on the other side. For this reason, the club has been urged to quickly find a solution next month when the transfer window opens, however this is easier said than done given the harsh reality of trying to navigate such a difficult window.

Clubs rarely agree to let go of their prized possessions in the middle of a campaign! With that said however a club and in this case, Arsenal, can start laying the groundwork for a potential summer move as early as January. In this case, the groundwork is by expressing concrete interest in a move.

Todo Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are among a number of clubs seriously considering a summer 2025 move for Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian international has had probably the best year in his professional career. His contributions were crucial early in the year for his country’s run to the African Cup Of Nations final thanks to his 4 goal contributions in the tournament that Nigeria sadly lost.

His subsequent hattrick For Atalanta in the Europa League final win in May was also a high point for him this year and was a major reason he ranked so highly for the Ballon d’or (14th place). He then proceeded to round off the stellar year by winning the African Player Of The Year award recently. In the current campaign, he’s well on his way to have the best season of his career numbers-wise thanks to his 11 goals and 5 assists contributed, though it is 10 G/A off his tally for last season, one would expect him to beat it due to his current form.

This form has led to our interest in him, his versatility and general profile along with his age will make him a very strong addition to the Arsenal side but it’s highly unlikely we’ll get him in January. Any move will be made next summer which won’t be easy to pull off either due the amount of competition we’ll face for such a player in demand.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll make any significant push for him but let me get your early opinions, would he be a good fit ?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

