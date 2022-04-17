Arsenal linked with move for 23 year-old international winger

Arsenal are claimed to be considering a move to sign Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, who is currently impressing in Ligue 1.

The 23 year-old joined the club from Basel in January, and is already making an impression after his move, with two goals and assist from his limited minutes in the French division. He was unable to help his side to victory yesterday in his first league start since joining, despite getting an assist on the board.

Whilst there has only been a limited amount of minutes for the youngster after his move, we are already claimed to have been impressed by the Kosovo international, who CaughtOffside cites the Sunday Mirror in claiming that he could be available for as little as £11 Million plus bonuses.

Zhegrova operates predominantly down the left, which would bring competition to both of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, although the pair are more than comfortable operating in other attacking areas, while the latter has also been tipped to fill in at centre-forward down the line also.

He meets our recent transfer policy of signing players with the potential to grow in value and ability, although our squad appears to be lacking leadership at present, and you could argue that we may need some more experienced players brought in, although it remains to be seen whether the club agrees with that thinking.

Do you think we will continue to stick with buying youth, or has our lack of leadership shown in recent weeks to give the bosses food for thought on that direction?

Patrick