Arsenal linked with move for Douglas Luiz as Thomas Partey’s replacement

With Thomas Partey struggling to stay fit and Arsenal unwilling to gamble with their midfield, there is reason to believe they could sign a top central midfielder in the winter.

Douglas Luiz is one of the midfielders who could be considered. There is no doubt that Luiz is highly regarded at the Emirates, as he was almost signed in the summer of 2022.

The Gunners have not returned for him, but given his continued growth since they attempted to sign him, there are hints he is a player they are “monitoring.”

Luiz is still developing as a goal-scoring midfielder, and his work rate on and off the ball makes him one of the most sought-after midfielders. He wins an average of 2.3 tackles per game, which is impressive.

Though Luiz’s current contract with Villa runs until 2026, the Premier League club is aware that teams such as Arsenal are interested in their midfield engine. As a result, Football Insider reports that the Una Emery-led side is eager to offer Luiz a new contract in order to ward off interest from teams such as Arsenal.

If the reports of a new contract are true, I believe Luiz will have another chance to seal his fate. When Arsenal attempted to sign him last year, he had a year left on his contract, and all he had to do was see out the 2022–23 season and join Arsenal or any other top club of his choice, but he signed a new contract.

He can refuse the new offer to demonstrate that he is ready for the next step. Villa is a big club, but Arsenal is a league above them. Luiz can hint to Arteta that he wants to leave by not signing a new contract at Villa, because if he does, he would probably miss his second chance to be a Gunner.

