Arsenal linked with move to sign out of favour former midfielder

Arsenal are being linked with a move to bring Dani Ceballos back from Real Madrid in the near future.

The central midfielder spent two years on loan in north London previously, picking up 49 Premier League appearances in that time, but hasn’t even made the bench since returning to the Spanish capital in the summer.

Ceballos reiterated on more than one occasion during his time with Arsenal that his intention was to return and fight for a role with Real, but that clearly hasn’t worked out for the 25 year-old, and he will surely be considering his next move.

El Nacional claims that all of Arsenal, Juventus and Real Betis are following the story at present, and taking into account his previous suffering with Real, you would assume that he would prioritise guarantees over his playing time when considering where to go to next.

He was rarely a regular starter in north London, nor can I recall him picking up a single Man of the Match award during his time at the Emirates, and I struggle to figure out why Ceballos or Arsenal would be interested in another reunion.

I don’t believe Ceballos brings anything more than Lokonga to the central role, a player with plenty of untapped potential, and am not sure I would even see him as a decent replacement for Granit Xhaka either.

Personally, there is many better options that we could sign to bolster our options in the middle, and don’t even believe that he fits into our new transfer model of signing players whose values are most likely to increase during their time here.

Would you like to see Ceballos return to Arsenal? Would you prefer him in the team over one of Xhaka or Lokonga?

Patrick