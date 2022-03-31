Arsenal linked with move to sign pacey Bundesliga forward

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst those interested in a deal to sign forward Omar Marmoush from Wolfsburg in the coming window.

The 22 year-old is currently on loan with vfb Stuttgart, scoring three and assisting four in 17 Bundesliga outings for the struggling side, but is tipped to be the subject of interest from clubs in the summer.

The Gunners and noisy neighbours Tottenham Hotspur are both linked with potential moves for the skilful and electric attacker, who predominantly plays at centre-forward but is equally as effective used in wider areas.

Marmoush is claimed to have his sights set on a move to the Premier League, with Sport Witness citing Bild in claiming that a move to England has long been a dream of his, and he could well get his dream move.

I understand that his goalscoring record this season may not stand out as the proven type to lead the line for us, but the fact is that he is firmly impressing in one of the least effective sides in the Bundesliga this term.

He has been a constant shining light amidst the club’s disastrous campaign, and if his side do manage to avoid relegation, plenty of credit will go to the young forward.

I believe he could be an exciting addition to our squad, especially as a back-up to a proven goalscorer which will also need to signed in the coming window, and his ability to play anywhere across the front three could mean that he could pick up plenty of minutes next term.

Patrick