Arsenal linked with Norway wonderkid recommended by Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to find a reliable backup for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. David Ornstein of The Athletic referred to this while forecasting Arsenal’s huge summer transfer window.

The Arsenal manager can’t go wrong by signing Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa. The Norwegian wonderkid can play anywhere in the attack and might be the ideal backup for Saka and Martinelli.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs, Chelsea, and Manchester City might all compete for the Club Brugge winger.

But Arsenal should be encouraged to complete this deal because Martin Odegaard has already ‘approved’ a move for the 18-year-old. Back in September, the Arsenal captain told Voetbal Primeur. “He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it—every time he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble,” Odegaard revealed.

Aside from Odegaard’s admission, Arsenal fans can take note of Mikel Arteta’s ability to bring out the best in raw talent, as he has with Saka and Martinelli, and polish Nusa into the star he can be.

In nine starts for Club Brugge this season, the Norwegian teenager has three goals and three assists, which is fantastic. Let’s hope that with Odegaard in the Emirates Stadium, Nusa will reject all transfer approaches to join his compatriot at Arsenal.

