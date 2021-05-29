Arsenal linked with shock move for Manchester City stars

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez after Manchester City made them available for transfers.

The Gunners want to bolster their squad in the summer and City wants to do likewise as Pep Guardiola plots a new era of dominance.

The Sky Blues have some of the world’s best players and the aforementioned duo are in that category.

Sterling has lost his place in the team in recent games with Phil Foden emerging as a strong option on the left wing.

Mahrez has delivered some of the finest performances of his career in the Champions League this season.

This is one reason why they are in the final of the UCL in this campaign and have a good chance of beating Chelsea to win it.

The Daily Mail says Guardiola wants to plan for a new era of dominance and he is prepared to sell some of his top stars.

With that in mind, City is preparing to cash in on the likes of Sterling and Mahrez and Arsenal wants them.

Mikel Arteta worked with both stars at City before joining Arsenal in 2019 and he played a key role in turning them into top Premier League stars.