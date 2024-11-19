Arsenal linked with super talented but unhappy Real Madrid midfielder

I remember after the 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich, the Athletic claimed the Arsenal decision-makers had come to one realization. They had realised that they don’t have that attacking midfielder who’s got an X-factor, someone who on big occasions could step up and rise to the occasion by unlocking the tightest of defences.

11 games into the season, other than striking struggles, the lack of creativity in the final third has been an issue.

Not signing that X-factor midfielder has hindered our Gunners, particularly during the period when Odegaard was out. Lack of creativity cost our Gunners games like the one against Newcastle (they lost 1-0).

When the transfer window opens, the Gooners hope the club will add a creative midfielder to complement Odegaard, while Ethan Nwaneri continues to develop into the team’s creative spark.

According to reports from Spain, the Gunners may have already decided which midfielder they want to target.

It appears that the Gunners aim to replicate the successful loan switch of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid to Arsenal (which happened in the winter of 2021). They want to do the same with Arda Guler.

Guler, similar to Odegaard, is experiencing limited playing opportunities at Santiago Bernabou, and Arsenal is considering offering an escape route in the winter.

Similar to how they acquired Odegaard from the European Champions, the Gunners aim to replicate this transfer strategy.

It will be intriguing to see if the Madrid-based side accepts Arsenal’s transfer inquiry for one of their promising prospects.

The Turkish playmaker is certainly a level-raiser. One of the world’s best close quarter dribblers, his immaculate ball control and impeccable decision-making make him perfect for advancing the ball through an opponent’s high press.

Hopefully there’s truth to these revelations (that Arsenal eye him on a loan deal), and hopefully he sees the progression Odegaard has had at the Emirates stadium and feels ‘that could be me’.

He possesses the potential to be the game-changing element Arsenal missed out on last summer. He could win them the league. And then come the summer, we will be willing to break the bank for him.

What do you think?

Peter Rix

