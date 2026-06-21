Arsenal linked with surprise move for former Manchester United forward

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as one of several clubs monitoring Marseille forward Mason Greenwood in this summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is expected to strengthen his attacking options as the Gunners prepare to defend their Premier League title, and a new report from TransferNewsLive has suggested Greenwood is attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

The 24-year-old has rebuilt his career in France following his departure from Manchester United and is coming off another productive campaign in front of goal.

Arsenal Named Among Greenwood’s Reported Suitors

Arsenal are among the clubs keeping tabs on Greenwood’s situation at Marseille.

The report claims the French side could be open to a sale as they seek to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, although any deal would likely require a substantial investment.

It has been suggested Marseille would seek a fee in the region of €80 million (£69 million) for the forward, who remains under contract until 2029.

Italian side Roma have also been credited with an interest, while reports have linked Tottenham Hotspur with the player in recent months.

However Spurs are reportedly not currently pursuing a move despite Greenwood previously working under Roberto De Zerbi during his time in Ligue 1.

Would Greenwood Fit Arsenal’s Summer Plans?

There is little doubt Greenwood possesses significant talent.

Since joining Marseille in 2024, he has scored 48 goals in 81 appearances, demonstrating the goalscoring ability that once made him one of English football’s brightest young prospects.

However, Arsenal supporters may question whether this is a position the club need to prioritise given the other attacking names linked with the Emirates this summer.

Julian Alvarez and several other forwards have all been mentioned in transfer speculation, while Arteta is believed to be looking for players capable of immediately improving his starting XI.

Would you welcome Mason Greenwood at Arsenal if the reports are true, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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