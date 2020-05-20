Arsenal linked with three Barcelona stars as Catalans plan for summer overhaul

The coronavirus pandemic is set to cause problems for football teams around the world and it seems the bigger teams will be worse-hit financially.

Arsenal is one of a few European teams that have asked their players to take a pay cut this period to help the club avoid financial troubles, one team that has been heavily affected is Barcelona, reports the Sun.

The Catalans have already asked their players to take a huge pay cut, but it would reportedly not be enough to solve their financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun Sports further claims that a majority of their players have been transfer-listed as they hope to get some of their big stars off their wage bill when the transfer window reopens.

Big names stars like Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have been placed on the market despite the latter only joining them in the summer.

Arsenal has been linked with at least three of these players. The report links the Gunners with a move for Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

Mikel Arteta would be keen to add some quality to his Arsenal team in the summer and he would want some of these Barca players, however, any of them that wishes to move to the Emirates might have to take a pay cut for that to happen.