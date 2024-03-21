Arsenal linked with top free-agent midfielder who says “I’m at my peak”

Adrien Rabiot could be on the move this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing him. The Frenchman had the option of leaving Juventus when his contract expired last summer, but he chose not to. He instead stayed with Juve, extending his contract by a year.

There are 3 months until his current contract expires, and rumors regarding where he will play next season have already begun to circulate.

According to Tutto Juve, he could join Arsenal this summer. Apparently, Arsenal and Newcastle are the most interested Premier League clubs in his services.

The Gunners would hope that, as ambitious as the Juventus midfielder is, he sees his future at the Emirates Stadium; why would he go to St James Park rther than Arsenal? Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be strong options for the ex-PSG player, who is unlikely to stay with the Old Lady.

Interestingly, according to Rabiot, whoever signs him will be hiring a player at the top of his career, so the team will receive him at his best.

The Frenchman told RMC: “I’m waiting to finish the season, and then we’ll talk with the club, and I’ll see then. For now, I’m trying to stay focused, to come back from my little niggle, to finish well, and to prepare for the Euros well. I’m not in a rush to take a decision. I am going to think a lot because I’m arriving at an important age in my career. I feel good. I’m at my peak, and it will be important to make the right choice.”

Arsenal are in need of a top midfield recruit, and I believe a move for Rabiot could be a good fit. Not having to pay Juve for his deal will not cost them much. It could be as simple as offering him and his entourage a signing-on bonus and a tempting contract proposal.

With Rabiot able to play all across the midfield and at left back, he may be a wonderful purchase.

Darren N

