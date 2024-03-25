Arsenal linked with top young English midfielder that loves ‘best in the world’ Bukayo Saka

When Morgan Gibbs-White named Saka one of the finest in the world last October, he probably never anticipated he’d have the opportunity to play beside him. The Nottingham Forest midfield star admitted: “Bukayo [Saka] for me is at the minute one of the best players in the world.

“I just think with Bukayo, he doesn’t go out of his comfort zone; he knows what he’s good at.

“He’s mastered it, and it works every time; cut inside on your left, boom, goal. He must practice it every single day in training.”

The https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/exclusive-arsenal-transfer-news-gibbswhite-32424344 is now revealing that Morgan Gibbs-White could join Arsenal this summer.

The Premier League docked Nottingham Forest 4 points for violating its profit and sustainability rules. This has caused them to tumble into the relegation zone, putting them at risk of relegation. Aside from that, they’ll need to balance their books by cashing in on players to avoid more penalties.

With Forest’s tricky situation, Arsenal’s interest in Morgan Gibbs-White may present a win-win situation for the two PL sides. For the Gunners, they may be signing a decent young attacking midfielder who has three goals and five assists this season, which is a boost to Arteta’s project.

The 24-year-old midfielder is considered an upgrade on Emile Smith-Rowe, and could be a readymade replacement for Jorginho or Elneny, as Mikel Arteta aims to reinforce his already strong squad for an even bigger improvement next season.

Daniel O

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

