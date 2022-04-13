Arsenal linked with sensational Turkish starlet (plus video)

It woud appear that Mikel Arteta and Edu are looking all over the world for up-and-coming stars of the future, and it appears that Arsenal are keeping close tabs on a sensational Turkish youngster called Arda Guler.

Despite only being 17 years of age the Fenerbahce starlet is being very hotly tipped to have brilliant future at one of the big European teams, and it looks like Arsenal is being noted as a possible destination along with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Dortmund and Liverpool, with a host of others keeping an eye on the lad I am sure. Erol Tokgozler, Guler’s former coach at Genclerbirligi, told CNN Turk “I don’t think much Arda will stay in Turkey. I know that there are offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. With each passing match, the numbers of these teams will increase. 20-30 million Euros for Arda will remain very ordinary. For him, it means ‘good football player’. It’s not enough. He’s a special and problem-solving player….”

The midfielder made his debut for Fenerbahce last August at the tender age of 16 and has already appeared 9 times for the Super Lig giants and has already notched 2 goals and 2 assists according to transfermarkt.

We have found a video of Arda Guler’s first ever goal for Fenerbahce and a beautiful assist against Alanyaspor…

Enjoy!