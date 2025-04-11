Arsenal linked with yet another Newcastle United player

Anthony Gordon has quickly established himself as one of the finest wingers in the Premier League, and as a result, top clubs are closely monitoring his progress.

Since joining Newcastle United, Gordon has been in exceptional form, regularly being named one of the club’s standout performers. His dynamic style of play and ability to influence matches have made him a key figure in the team, and it’s no surprise that his impressive displays have caught the attention of some of the league’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal, in particular, have been actively searching for a new winger, which explains their long-standing interest in Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. However, Williams is a player who is content with his current situation, making any potential move difficult to execute. Despite the challenge, Arsenal remain determined to continue pursuing him, though they are aware of the difficulty involved in signing the Spanish international.

Yet Williams is not the only winger on the radar of the Gunners. According to The Athletic, Arsenal have also taken a keen interest in Gordon. The winger was close to making a move to Liverpool in the summer, only to commit his future to Newcastle United with a new contract. However, with the season drawing to a close, Arsenal are reportedly preparing to ramp up their pursuit of Gordon, should the opportunity arise.

Gordon’s performances this season have led many to argue that he is one of the finest wingers in the Premier League, perhaps even surpassing Arsenal’s current left-wing options in Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. His pace, creativity, and technical ability make him a potent attacking threat, and it’s clear that he would bring a fresh dimension to any side, including Arsenal’s.

However, securing Gordon’s signature would not come cheaply. Newcastle United are notorious for being reluctant to sell their top players, and it is likely that they will demand a significant fee if Arsenal are serious about bringing Gordon to the Emirates. The club will need to pay a premium price to convince Newcastle to part with one of their most important assets, making this a potentially costly pursuit for the Gunners.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal will need to carefully assess their options and decide whether they are willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price for Gordon. If they do choose to push forward with their interest, they could add an exciting and highly talented player to their attacking ranks, bolstering their squad for the challenges ahead.

