Arsenal linked with yet another Spanish international from Real Sociedad

To improve and keep being competitive on all fronts, Arsenal cannot afford to be complacent in the transfer market. They must be vigilant and ensure an endless supply of quality to Arteta’s project with quality signings.

According to Fichajes, one such signing this summer may be Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who has a £34 million price tag.

The Gunners have reportedly set their sights on adding the Spanish international to their formidable defense this summer.

With Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal have perhaps the greatest central defenders in the Premier League. Statistics support this, as they have conceded the fewest goals (24).

Le Normand’s aerial ability, long-range passing and vision, leadership and technical ability, and suggestions that he’s at his peak, can for sure bring another dimension to Arsenal’s defense.

But, as persuaded as the Gunners’ decision-makers are that Le Normand can improve them, they face an impediment in the form of Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan, who also appreciate the defender in their effort to complete the transaction.

Arsenal must move quickly to sign the experienced defender, who might be an ideal addition to Arteta’s limited defensive options.

Sources claim that Arsenal is also interested in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, whom they’ve scouted multiple times. Arsenal scouts likely noticed Le Normand during their scouting of the Spanish midfield powerhouse.

Darren N

