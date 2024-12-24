Arsenal linked with young Argentinian starlet currently playing under Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal are among a number of clubs watching Como midfielder, Nico Paz.

The Argentinian has been a revelation for the newly promoted side in the Serie A this season. Como, led by Cesc Fabregas, are currently just outside the relegation zone by a single point, so you can imagine them needing all the help they can get to survive the drop.

Such help has been coming from an unlikely source this campaign with arguably their best player being responsible for this and its Argentinian youngster, Nico Paz. The 20-year-old was a summer signing from Real Madrid for a reported €6million fee and in his first season of consistent first team football, he has been a shining light.

Often deployed as the attacking midfielder in Fabregas’ 4-2-3-1 formation, Paz has made five goal contributions in the 15 appearances he has made in the Serie A this season which is quite commendable considering his age and the team he plays for.

These impressive performances are also expressed in the underlying numbers as well with the Argentinian ranking in 98th and 93rd percentile for attempted shots and chances created respectively, quite impressive numbers for a player having the first taste of consistent top flight football.

This breakthrough campaign for him means extra attention with the Gunners among a number of clubs showing interest in the midfielder. According to Tuttosport, Arsenal along with some other clubs have sent scouts to track the player’s progress this campaign with an eye on a potential swoop at the end of the season.

The only major difficulty we’ll face is the presence of a buy-back clause inserted in Nico Paz’s contract which means any potential move will depend on Madrid and their willingness to bring him back to the Spanish capital.

If they don’t, we’ll still face the minor issue of beating clubs such as United and Inter Milan for his signature which is certainly doable but an issue nonetheless.

With that said, what are your thoughts of a potential transfer gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

