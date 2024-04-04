Arsenal links with top Germany midfielder continue to flourish

Arsenal is reportedly positioning itself strategically to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Everything indicates that a top midfielder will be moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer. This summer, there’s a chance Jorginho and Partey may leave. Their projected departure, along with the belief that Arsenal’s engine room is a midfielder away from its peak, makes a midfielder swoop a transfer requirement.

🚨🆕 News #Kimmich: FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers! Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025. ⚠️ Only five… pic.twitter.com/t0uAN8r8YS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 18, 2024

According to recent rumours, the Gunners have approached Bayern Munich to inquire about Joshua Kimmich’s availability. Kimmich’s contract with the Bavarians expires next year, and with no hope of signing a new deal, selling him in the summer may be prudent. That is why Arsenal has made an attempt to determine the Bundesliga club’s stance on their star midfielder.

Interestingly, as the clubs try to discuss the players’ availability, the Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has already spoken with the 29-year-old about a move to the Premier League. Apparently, during the March international break, Havertz asked his compatriot if he wanted to play in the Premier League (and he probably must have hinted he’s open to, hence Arsenal’s approach).

Kimmich, who can play both midfield and right back, could be a wise addition to Arsenal’s squad. The question may simply be whether he is the man to complete Arsenal’s midfield puzzle; Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have both impressed, but it’s obvious they could get better with a perfect partner, especially if Partey and/or Jorginho moves on this summer.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.