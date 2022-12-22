Arsenal Womens star Beth Mead crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Arsenal & Lioness star Beth Mead crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year by Michelle

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

Mead was awarded Player of the Tournament and received the Golden Boot award for top scorer (with 6 goals and 5 assists) at Euro 2022, where the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final at a packed out Wembley Stadium this summer, to win England’s first major women’s football trophy, under coach Sarina Wiegman.

27-year-old Beth becomes the first ever women’s footballer to win the award and the first ever Arsenal player too.

I’m incredibly honoured to win this award, said Mead. I wouldn’t have done it without the girls. The team have backed me. Yes, I’ve won this accolade, I’ve scored a few goals but I wouldn’t have done it without them.

This is for women’s sport and women’s sport heading in the right direction. Let’s keep pushing, girls, let’s keep doing the right thing.

England, who were unbeaten in the 20 matches they played in 2022 also won the Sports Personality Team of the Year award, while head coach Sarina Wiegman won the Coach of the Year accolade. What an amazing year for women’s football!

Mead’s 2022-23 season has unfortunately been cut short after she suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in November, putting her hopes of playing at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in doubt.

Beth attended the ceremony with her teammate and partner Vivianne Miedema, who suffered a similar ACL injury only last week. Both were on the red carpet on their crutches.

We couldn’t be prouder of Beth, and she deserves every bit of recognition after the year she has had for club and country and the impact she and the Lionesses’ have had on women’s football in this country. Well done Beth!

Michelle Maxwell

