Arsenal Women & Lioness star Beth Mead MBE "Thrilled to be partnering with LEGO"

The LEGO Group has joined forces with stars of UK women’s football to launch ‘Unstoppable FC’.

The LEGO toy brand has partnered with Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly to help get more young girls playing football

The new initiative is designed to teach girls resilience skills through LEGO play and football through a series of workshops and online content, due to roll out later in 2023

Activity forms part of the LEGO Group’s global ‘Play Unstoppable’ initiative to champion what girls can achieve when they have the space and freedom to play without boundaries

The LEGO Group will also work with top Women’s Super League teams Arsenal WFC, Aston Villa WFC and Chelsea FC Women to run interactive workshops this Autumn.

Beth Mead is thrilled to be part of the initiative, as per her Facebook post below.

Beth released her first children’s book last month ‘ROAR – A FOOTBALL HERO’S GUIDE TO PLAYING THE SPORT YOU LOVE’ which is an inspirational book for young footballers with the ethos very much aligned to the LEGO #Playunstoppable ethos.

Beth is still currently recovering from the devastating ACL injury that she suffered in November 2022. She was not match-fit in time to join the Lionesses for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand which kicks-off in just over 2 week, but believes she with be match-fit and ready to go for the pre-season with Arsenal, saying recently: “I’ll be ready and super fit for next season”

Go Beth! We can’t wait to see you back on the pitch for Arsenal next season!

