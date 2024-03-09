Arsenal & Lioness star Lotte Wubben-Moy receives fitting tribute on International Women’s Day

Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy celebrated International Women’s Day by returning to her alma mater, where a vibrant mural showcasing the achievements of the Arsenal and England defender was revealed.

Born and raised in East London, Lotte Wubben-Moy met pupils and engaged in a spirited football session alongside girls at Olgar Primary School in Bow. Joining her were notable figures in the football community, including Arsenal legend Kelly Smith and football freestyler Lia Lewis Gribius.

Coinciding with the FA’s largest-ever football initiative spanning the nation on Friday, 8th March, schools across the country aimed to inspire girls to take up football.

Reflecting on her visit, Wubben-Moy told Sky Sports, “It is pretty special to be here today. I think it’s especially fitting because I used to be the only girl playing football on the playground here, and today there are 400,000 signed up for the biggest football sessions, so it’s a proud moment.”

Following England’s triumph at Euro 2022, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson, and their fellow Lionesses, launched a campaign that resulted in the UK government committing £600 million to establish equal sporting opportunities for girls in schools, in their PE Pledge.

A year after the government’s pledge for equitable access, Wubben-Moy revisited her former school to witness firsthand the strides being made and the enduring impact of the Lionesses’ actions.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared her reflections, stating, “Almost two years on, that legacy is materializing, with young girls aspiring to play football in schools benefiting the most.”

The mural unveiled at Olgar Primary School pays homage to Wubben-Moy’s ‘doodle diary’ during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It features her adorned in the England kit alongside the hashtag ‘Let Girls Play’ and the poignant quote ‘A playground full of Lionesses,’ inspired by Wubben-Moy and England’s petition to the government.

special morning at my primary school in Bow, E3. 💙 @Lionesses @EnglandFootball

let girls play? girls can play. and do play. here’s looking towards more to come … pic.twitter.com/yRQC0wftTI — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) March 8, 2024

Congratulations to Lotte. A very fitting mural for a very deserving inspirational figure.

Michelle M

