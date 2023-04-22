Arsenal & Lionesses captain Leah Williamson devastated over ACL injury

Arsenal & Lionesses captain Leah Williamson devastated over her ACL injury by Michelle

Injuries have left Arsenal Women’s season in jeopardy. Jonas Eidevall has been unlucky; his key stars, whom he had planned for, have picked up season-ending injuries. Late last year, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead suffered serious ACL injuries; and more recently, Kim Little and Leah Williamson have also suffered season-ending injuries – Kim Little with a hamstring injury and Leah Williamson with a serious ACL injury (confirmed by Arsenal in the official tweet below:

We can confirm that Leah Williamson suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday night. We're all right behind you, @leahcwilliamson ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 21, 2023

Considering how bad the injuries, the season-ending injuries, and the other cases of minor injuries and even short-term injuries at Arsenal have been, wherever Arsenal women finish, they will make us proud.

We can hope Eidevall, with what he’s got, can steer Arsenal to glory. Glory in this case means winning either the WSL title or the Champions League, or, who knows, maybe even both of them. As fans, all we can do is give them our maximum support and cheer them on. We have a super fan joining our cause; this super fan is Leah Williamson. In her reaction to her injury and the news she’s going to be out for the season due to an ACL injury, in a long, touching message on her social media, the Arsenal defender and Lionesses captain hinted she’s going to be Arsenal’s No. 1 fan, saying:

“I have given and will continue to give everything that my body, mind, and heart possibly has to the Arsenal and Lionesses. I will still be there through thick and thin for all of my teammates and their biggest supporter.”

Hopefully, Williamson, Miedema, Mead, Little and the others joining us in the stands will give Jonas Eidevall, and what’s left of his squad, the moral support they need and the inspiration to keep fighting and defying the odds.

Leah, in the meantime, needs space and time to let this all sink in, which must be tremendously difficult. Leah posted this heartfelt message below, on her instagram.

Wishing Leah the very best of luck though her recovery..

