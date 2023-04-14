Arsenal & Lionesses star Beth Mead receives another prestigious award by Michelle

Beth Mead was granted the freedom of the borough of Scarborough last month, but received the honour physically on April 10, 2023.

Beth shared news of the honour on Instragram, with the post’s caption reading: “What a huge honour to receive Freedom of the Borough on a such a historic day. The final day of Scarborough borough council.”

Beth was not born in Scarborough – she was born in Whitby – which is part of the wider borough of Scarborough.

Having suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November 2022, Beth is training hard as part of her recovery, still hopeful of joining the Lionesses for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is being held in Australia & New Zealand.

Beth has also been very active off the pitch, during her recovery, helping to raise over £160,000 so far. Following her mum’s passing, Mead became an ambassador for Ovarian Cancer Action, taking on the role of Captain for the official Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month of March. Fans came out in force for the ‘Walk in her Name’ campaign. We featured one young fan’s story, 11 year old Ellie, who walked the full 100km with her Mum Niamh, raising over £2,000 for the cause. Beth is a hugely inspirational character, on and off the pitch.

Beth also has a new book being launched in June, saying on Instagram:

“I am so excited to share the cover for 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐫! I hope this book will inspire children everywhere to find their sporting passion, work hard and achieve their dreams ❤️”

Pre-order now: https://geni.us/Roar

Pre-order signed copies: https://geni.us/SignedRoar

Congratulations to Beth on her most recent award and wishing this sporting icon a speedy recovery – we hope to see you join the Lionesses this summer Beth, if anyone can do it Beth can!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….