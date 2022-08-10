Arsenal & Liverpool both submit offers to sign 19 year-old

Arsenal and Liverpool are both claimed to have submitted offers to sign Villarreal youngster Yeremy Pino.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of wingers this summer, including the likes of Raphinha, Cody Gakpo and Jarrod Bowen, but we now appear to have turned our attention to Pino.

The 19 year-old has impressed in his opening two campaigns since breaking through from the youth system, so much so that he has already been integrated into the senior first-team for Spain also, and could well be set for a move to the Premier League.

El Villarreal ha recibido dos ofertas de dos equipos de la Premier League por Yeremy Pino✅ ➡️Esos clubes son el Arsenal y el Liverpool 💰Ambos han puesto 40 millones encima de la mesa ➡️El Villarreal pide 60 millones por el 🇮🇨 pic.twitter.com/XAbCB3PIw9 — Xavi Jorquera Márquez (@xavi_jorquera) August 8, 2022

It will be interesting to see if we can beat the Reds to his signature, although it remains to be seen if either of us are willing to meet his current club’s asking price. Pino certainly fits into our recent transfer policy to a tee, and represents someone who not only holds the potential to be a future world star, but is already good enough to have an impact in our first-team at his youg age.

It would interesting to see if he would choose the Reds over us if we were both to find an agreement with Villarreal, given he is likely to struggle to overthrow Salah or Saka in the immediate future, but the chance to play in our young and vibrant team should be attractive to other young players.

