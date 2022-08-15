Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal & Liverpool linked wonderkid’s asking price confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Yeremy Pino from Villarreal this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that he could be signed for around €50million this summer.

The 19 year-old has already earned four caps for Spain despite his young age, and is considered a huge talent, one who is already a regular for his current side.

He could well be playing in the Premier League in the near future however, with English giants Arsenal and Liverpool both linked, although he did pour a little cold water on the deal by claiming that Edu hasn’t travelled to Spain to meet his representatives for his exclusive CaughtOffside column, knowing that the Stellar Group are based in the United Kingdom.

As much as he fits our transfer policy, I don’t see us following up our interest this summer. I also think he’ll end up staying put this summer, although we will have to wait and see on that one.

Is Pino ready to challenge for a first-team spot at Arsenal?

Patrick

  1. Good player but rather see AFC
    spend the same type of money
    on midfield reinforcements,
    specifically Moises Caicedo from
    Brighton. The Ecudorian has
    EVERY SINGLE ATTRIBUTE that
    Arsenal are looking for in the
    center of the pitch and would
    be the PERFECT short term and
    long term cover for TP. Test
    BHA with a £30M + AMN offer.

    Let Pepe find his feet in the
    Cup/Europe league games and
    watch the Ivorian regain his form
    from a few years back when he
    was Arsenals best player the 2nd
    half of the season. I firmly
    believe there is still a VG player
    sitting on the sidelines and it is
    MA’s responsibility to coach him
    back to his best

