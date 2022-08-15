Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Yeremy Pino from Villarreal this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that he could be signed for around €50million this summer.

The 19 year-old has already earned four caps for Spain despite his young age, and is considered a huge talent, one who is already a regular for his current side.

He could well be playing in the Premier League in the near future however, with English giants Arsenal and Liverpool both linked, although he did pour a little cold water on the deal by claiming that Edu hasn’t travelled to Spain to meet his representatives for his exclusive CaughtOffside column, knowing that the Stellar Group are based in the United Kingdom.

As much as he fits our transfer policy, I don’t see us following up our interest this summer. I also think he’ll end up staying put this summer, although we will have to wait and see on that one.

Is Pino ready to challenge for a first-team spot at Arsenal?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids