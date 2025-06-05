Arsenal, Liverpool & West Ham in mix for €50m Stuttgart striker

Arsenal are one of several top European clubs showing interest in VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, whose performances in the Bundesliga have drawn widespread attention.

The 23-year-old forward is being monitored by multiple sides across Europe, including Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool. From Serie A, both Napoli and AS Roma have expressed interest, while Bayern Munich are also reportedly in the mix.

Direct negotiations have begun between Stuttgart and several clubs regarding the German striker’s potential transfer, with growing anticipation that a deal could be struck this summer.

Stuttgart set valuation as interest intensifies

According to Just Arsenal Sources, Stuttgart are open to entering talks for offers in the region of €45 to €50 million. Although the club’s priority remains to retain Woltemade for the upcoming season, the increasing level of interest could ultimately shift their stance.

Atlético Madrid are believed to be particularly keen on the striker, but any formal move from the Spanish side may depend on the sale of Ángel Correa. Meanwhile, clubs such as Brighton, Everton, and West Ham are also tracking Woltemade’s progress and may consider a move should his availability be confirmed.

Arsenal’s involvement in the race is notable, particularly given their well-documented search for additional attacking firepower this summer. While the club continues to explore high-profile options such as Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, the emergence of Woltemade as a target highlights a willingness to explore other profiles that offer promise and value.

Roma watching developments as striker market takes shape

AS Roma are another club following the situation closely. With several Serie A sides expected to be active in the striker market, Woltemade’s availability presents a very interesting opportunity.

The Stuttgart man’s blend of physicality and technical skill has made him a standout figure in Germany, and his profile continues to rise.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will step up their interest or shift focus to more advanced negotiations elsewhere.

Do you think Woltemade would be a good option for the Gunners?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…