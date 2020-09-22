Arsenal loan out another impressive teenage star

19-year-old Mark McGuinness has joined League One side, Ipswich Town from Arsenal, reports The BBC.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books of Arsenal since he was 10, but he hasn’t played for the club’s first team yet.

He is one of the club’s highest-rated teenagers and he starred for Arsenal’s Under21 side in their match against the Tractor Boys in the EFL Trophy this season.

His performances in the game impressed Paul Lambert’s side and they have decided to sign him on-loan for the rest of the season.

He will join them as one of the players that Arsenal has high hopes for in the future and he might make his debut for them against Rochdale this weekend.

Arsenal has been a fruitful ground for youngsters who want to play first-team football early and McGuinness will hope to join the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah in the first team soon.

Nketiah spent the first half of last season out on loan at Leeds United and he returned to earn a place in the Arsenal first team.

McGuinness will hope that Arteta is watching and that he will enjoy a similar fortune on his return.