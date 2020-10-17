Arsenal loan out talented youngster to League Two side

Arsenal has sent out James Olayinka on loan to Southend as confirmed on the Shrimpers official website.

The teenager becomes the latest Arsenal player to be granted a temporary move away from the club to further his development.

The teenager will be at the League Two side until the end of January, the Gunners hope that he will get enough playing time that his development needs at this stage.

This isn’t his first stint away from the club after he spent last season at Northampton, a move that saw him help them win the League Two playoffs.

He has experience in that competition and the Southenders will hope that he can use that to get their team promoted as well.

The deal had gone through before the deadline on Friday, but it was only able to be ratified on Saturday.

He will miss their next league game against Salford on Tuesday, but he will be available to play their subsequent matches.

“His work ethic, energy and athleticism stuck out to us straight away,” said Southend boss Mark Molesley.

Arsenal has sent a number of youngsters out on loan and Olayinka will hope to impress enough to edge closer to a first-team chance.