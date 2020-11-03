Arsenal loan report including Torreira scores first Atletico goal

Arsenal sent out a number of their players on loan for the rest of this season and some of them were in fine form at the weekend.

With the signing of the likes of Willian, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Magalhaes, certain Arsenal players were almost certainly not going to play as many games as they would have liked.

The transfer window offered some of those players the opportunity to leave, albeit temporarily, here is the loan report for the last weekend, courtesy of Arsenal.com.

Lucas Torreira came off the bench at the weekend to score his first goal for Atletico Madrid and rounded off a 3-1 win over Osasuna.

Matteo Guendouzi made a return from injury to play 33 minutes for Hertha Berlin at the weekend. His team drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg.

James Olayinka played 90 minutes for Southend, but they lost 2-0 to Port Vale.

Tolaji Bola played his fifth consecutive game for Rochdale as they drew 1-1 with Bristol City.

Harrison Clarke also saw 90 minutes of action for Oldham at the weekend, but they lost the game 2-0 to Salford.

Mark McGuinness was in action and kept a clean sheet for Ipswich as they beat Crewe 1-0, that was his second consecutive clean sheet.

Ben Sheaf was in action for the 90 minutes as Coventry beat Reading 3-2.

Matt Smith played as Swindon beat Hull City 2-1.

Trae Coyle and Zech Medley were on the losing side as Sunderland beat Gillingham.