Arsenal loan reports from the weekend including one impressive performance

Matteo Guendouzi was in fine form for his loan club, Olympique Marseille this weekend as most Arsenal loanees showed fine form for their temporary clubs, as reported on the club’s website.

The Frenchman scored twice in a 4-1 comeback win for the French club against Lorient.

His brace helped them to move up to third on the Ligue 1 table after the win.

William Saliba also played the entire match.

Dinos Mavropanos was also in goal-scoring form as he netted his fourth goal in nine matches for Stuttgart in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He netted just 15 minutes into the match to give his side the lead, but Gladbach scored before halftime to square the game.

Harry Clarke got an assist as Ross County lost 3-2 against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Tyreece John-Jules played 61 minutes for Blackpool as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.

Nikolaj Moller played 71 minutes for Viktoria Koln as they drew 1-1 against Wurzburger Kickers.

Matt Smith was on the pitch for just 28 minutes as Doncaster lost 2-0 to Wycombe.

Daniel Ballard played 90 minutes for the losing side as Milwall lost 2-0 at home to Luton.