Arsenal loan reports from the weekend including one impressive performance

Matteo Guendouzi was in fine form for his loan club, Olympique Marseille this weekend as most Arsenal loanees showed fine form for their temporary clubs, as reported on the club’s website.
The Frenchman scored twice in a 4-1 comeback win for the French club against Lorient.
His brace helped them to move up to third on the Ligue 1 table after the win.
William Saliba also played the entire match.
Dinos Mavropanos was also in goal-scoring form as he netted his fourth goal in nine matches for Stuttgart in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
He netted just 15 minutes into the match to give his side the lead, but Gladbach scored before halftime to square the game.
Harry Clarke got an assist as Ross County lost 3-2 against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
Tyreece John-Jules played 61 minutes for Blackpool as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.
Nikolaj Moller played 71 minutes for Viktoria Koln as they drew 1-1 against Wurzburger Kickers.
Matt Smith was on the pitch for just 28 minutes as Doncaster lost 2-0 to Wycombe.
Daniel Ballard played 90 minutes for the losing side as Milwall lost 2-0 at home to Luton.
Arteta wants consistent, methodical constrained players who do not try to force the game but allow patience to wear down opponents.
Guendouzie is too hyped too selfish and rash.
OM is just right for Guendouzie as they play high octane high risk football where emotional outbursts are normal even expected.
Not suitable for Arsenal under Arteta.
However while his transfer value is 22mill because his agreed Marseille loan deal with Arsenal is capped at12millon Arsenal might bring him back just to give him a new contract hoping to sell him for more later. I’d just take the 12mill and move on. More summer transfer poker on the way.
Funny enough arteta is not even a better player to goundouzi in his playing days….
In two years i can hardly remember games where arteta’s methodical players and aproach had given me a great game of good football to watch instead his methodical players and approch has forced my patient to wear out and bored me to the teeth