Arsenal loan star talks up a permanent move to the Emirates

Pablo Mari has called on Arsenal to make his loan move a permanent one as he eyes winning trophies at the Emirates.

The Spaniard is on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo and Arsenal could allow him to return after the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he has impressed in the two games that he has played for the Gunners and helped them keep clean sheets in each game.

It does appear that he has impressed both the fans and Mikel Arteta with his displays, but nothing is certain at the moment.

If it was left to the former Manchester City player to decide, he would remain at the Emirates because he thinks Arsenal’s brand of football is perfect for him as a footballer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the defender admitted that he has hopes of impressing the club well enough to earn a permanent move at the end of his current loan spell.

He also insisted that the focus is on the coronavirus pandemic at the moment but praised the impact Mikel Arteta has had in his game.

He told Sky Sports: ‘We played well. I have a lot of things to learn but I think my football can be really good with Arsenal.

‘I hope the club and I can go at the end [of the season] with good things to do the permanent transfer. We will see what happens because at the moment with the virus it is difficult.’

‘He has done really well so far. I’m really happy to work with him,’ he added.

‘He has helped me with my weaknesses and improved the strengths. I hope I can work with him a lot of years.’

Asked about his ambitions at the Emirates Stadium, Mari said: ‘To win the Premier League or try to go to the Champions League with the Arsenal. Also to go to the national team.’

It is probably too early to judge Mari and the club and Arteta will have to make a decision on what they have seen already, however, on a personal level, Mari signing permanently would be a good thing, he would be value for money in my humble opinion.