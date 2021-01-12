Arsenal loan-target eyeing exit from Real Madrid

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Vinicius Junior on loan from Real Madrid, and the forward could well become available.

The Brazilian has supposedly fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, with Zinedine Zidane having grown frustrated with his inconsistent displays.

The wonderkid has just 21 minutes of action from the club’s last five fixtures, despite remaining fit throughout, and the player has supposedly come to terms with his place outside the managers plans.

Defensa Central claims that Vinicius accepts that he is now playing back-up to the likes of Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, and that he may well have to leave.

Not long before this, the same publication reported that the Gunners were ready to make an offer to loan the winger from Real, despite the club then believed to hold him in higher stature within the hierarchy, and such a move could now be back on.

Arsenal could profit from extra options for the attacking areas, with the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe struggling to show the level of form which is expected of them.

The younger players in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are already showing their elders how it is done, and Vinicius could well bring the same level of energy, and with a hectic playing schedule this season, there would be plenty of minutes to go around.

Would you like to see Vinicius arrive on loan this month?

Patrick