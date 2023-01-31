Arsenal loan update including Charlie Patino scoring

Arsenal has several players out on loan now; two did very well at the weekend.
Folarin Balogun scored a late equaliser to help his Reims side earn a draw against PSG in Ligue 1.
Charlie Patino was also on the scoresheet for Blackpool in the FA Cup game against Southampton.
The midfielder is highly rated at the Emirates and is expected back at Arsenal next season as a key first-team member.
Ainsley Maitland Niles also played in the game against Blackpool, while Nuno Tavares played the entire 90 minutes in Marseille’s match against Monaco.
Pablo Mari was in fine form as his Monza side stunned Juventus with a 2-0 win, keeping a clean sheet in the process.
Auston Trusty at Birmingham, Brooke Norton-Cuffy at Coventry, Alex Runarsson at Alanyaspor, Ovie Ejeheri, Mazeed Ogungbo, among others, also turned out for their loan clubs, as reported by the Arsenal website.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our on-loan players have done well this season and continue to prove the decision to send them out temporarily is a good one.
Some of them will still struggle to play for our first team when they return and we probably should send them back out on loan again for another campaign.
Whoever is in charge of finding the clubs for players going out on loan this season, is doing fantastic job. Credit to that feller.
It is our loan department/manager.i read an article in the Athletic a while back.in it,they explained all the work that goes into choosing the destination.
The manager,style of play,playing time,location…the clubs wanting one of our players have to make a power point presentation.Arsenal staff even visit the club’s infrastructures.
One other loan update. Cedric is apparently going to Fulham on loan.
He couldn’t do it before because their allowed quota of loan signings was used up, but now Fulham signed one of those permanently, Cedric can join on loan.
There’s probably more to know though – if the obstacle was his wages then that hasn’t been solved by this. I wonder if Arsenal’s paying some of the wages?
As he earns close to £4m pa then I guess that would be a stumbling block. Shameful sum of money for a player who was never going to be first pick
Yep, it’s annoying that players seem to think their highest-ever wage is theirs for life.
Also seeing that the Lokonga loan to Palace is confirmed.
Plus the £105m deal for Chelsea for Fernandez (yes, yet another Fernandez, this is the Benfica one) is confirmed. A British record – after all they’ve spent this window?…
Anyone else think Chelsea’s deliberately choosing to blow the FFP/FSR rules by a country mile – planning to take their punishment and live with the squad they have for a couple of years?
Mind you, at the moment it looks like a squad of about 40 players.