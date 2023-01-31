Arsenal loan update including Charlie Patino scoring

Arsenal has several players out on loan now; two did very well at the weekend.

Folarin Balogun scored a late equaliser to help his Reims side earn a draw against PSG in Ligue 1.

Charlie Patino was also on the scoresheet for Blackpool in the FA Cup game against Southampton.

The midfielder is highly rated at the Emirates and is expected back at Arsenal next season as a key first-team member.

Ainsley Maitland Niles also played in the game against Blackpool, while Nuno Tavares played the entire 90 minutes in Marseille’s match against Monaco.

Pablo Mari was in fine form as his Monza side stunned Juventus with a 2-0 win, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Auston Trusty at Birmingham, Brooke Norton-Cuffy at Coventry, Alex Runarsson at Alanyaspor, Ovie Ejeheri, Mazeed Ogungbo, among others, also turned out for their loan clubs, as reported by the Arsenal website.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our on-loan players have done well this season and continue to prove the decision to send them out temporarily is a good one.

Some of them will still struggle to play for our first team when they return and we probably should send them back out on loan again for another campaign.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…