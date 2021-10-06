Arsenal loanee 100% still has a future at the club

Fabrizio Romano says William Saliba 100% has a future at Arsenal after he was farmed out to Olympique Marseille for another loan spell this season.

The Gunners signed the Frenchman in 2019 from Saint Etienne and allowed him to remain at the club for the 2019/2020 season.

He joined Arsenal after that campaign, but Mikel Arteta deemed him unfit to play for the first team.

He has now spent the last one-and-half seasons away from the club on loan at Nice initially and then Marseille.

Saliba is a star in the French Ligue 1 and there have been suggestions that he would never get the chance to play for Arsenal as long as Mikel Arteta is the manager.

However, transfer insider, Romano insists in a recent update on the defender’s future that the Gunners have him in their plans.

He claims Arsenal is watching him and they have told him they are counting on him to become the star of their defence in the future.

He said on his Here We Go Podcast: “Arsenal are following William Saliba’s performance with Marseille, they are very happy with him. The club told him several weeks ago that they were counting 100% on him for the future of Arsenal.”