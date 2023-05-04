Arsenal loanee accused of making unkind remarks about his manager

It keeps getting worse for Nuno Tavares at Olympique Marseille as the left-back struggles to recapture the form he showed in the first half of the season.

The Portugal U21 star was sent to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the rest of this season and was expected to develop further, but that hasn’t been the case.

He did well in the first half of the term and was one of the team’s leading scorers. However, his second half has been more chaotic.

There have been issues on and off the pitch from the ex-Benfica man and it is now almost certain that he would return to the Emirates at the end of this season.

In the latest report from France via Sport Witness, he is accused of being the author of unkind remarks towards his manager, Igor Tudor.

The report also reiterates that he is certainly heading back to Arsenal at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares gave us a lot of hope with his fine start to life on loan at OM and it seemed he would truly earn a permanent move to the French side.

We now have to find a new home for him at the end of this campaign because he does not seem good enough to play for us.

