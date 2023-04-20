Arsenal loanee accused of not listening to instructions

Nuno Tavares’ loan spell at Olympique Marseille is quickly turning into a bad one for the Portugal U21 international.

The defender was loaned to the French club in the summer as Arsenal looked to help him earn more experience.

He was in superb form in the first half of the season and earned praise almost every week.

However, his form in 2023 has simply been terrible as he struggles to replicate his early-season shape and has now been accused of not listening to instructions.

The defender is set to return to Arsenal when the term ends, but he would want his final weeks in France to end well.

However, he is running out of time to leave the Ligue 1 side with a good name. A recent report on Sport Witness reveals he is now annoying staff at the Ligue 1 side mainly because he ignores instructions.

This makes him struggle in games for the side and he is hardly helpful nowadays.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares had a very good start to the season which gave us hope he would return to do well for us next term.

However, his form in 2023 means he is still not ready and we must find a new home for him to move to in the summer again.

