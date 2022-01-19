Arsenal loanee and current star send messages to the departing Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac has become the latest player to swap Arsenal for Olympique Marseille in this campaign.

The Bosnian ended his uninspiring time at the Emirates by terminating his Arsenal deal to join the French club.

The club has Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on loan at the Orange Vélodrome.

Both players are doing well and we expect to welcome back Saliba, but uncertainty still surrounds the future of Guendouzi.

Kolasinac has hardly played an important role at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

They had expected that he would run down his contract and leave at the end of this season.

However, it has happened sooner and some players, including present and former Arsenal stars, have sent him their wishes.

He published an image with a message to the Marseille fans on his Instagram account. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Guendouzi both responded.

The former Arsenal captain wrote: “Good luck bro”

Guendouzi added: “Welcome my brother”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is refreshing to see Arsenal offload the players who have held the club back with bad performances for so long.

Kolasinac hardly impressed during his time at the club and he has spent the last two seasons mostly earning his pay from the bench.

Hopefully, Arteta will replace him with a much better player from the transfer market in the summer.