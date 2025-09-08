Arsenal loanee backed to shine after leaving the Emirates

Jakub Kiwior may not always have been a guaranteed starter for Arsenal, but whenever he featured for the Gunners, his performances were consistently reliable. The Polish international established himself as a dependable option in defence, yet he sought more regular opportunities than Mikel Arteta’s side could offer.

This summer, he moved on an initial loan deal to FC Porto, leaving behind a spell at the Emirates that began in early 2023. Arsenal valued him as a committed and capable player, but the club also saw an opportunity to strengthen their defensive ranks by bringing in Piero Hincapié. The Ecuadorian defender is highly regarded, with some suggesting he represents an upgrade on Kiwior.

A New Chapter in Portugal

For Kiwior, the transfer presents a fresh chapter in his career. At Porto, he is expected to play a prominent role and contribute to a team that regularly competes for domestic and European honours. The move allows him to pursue more consistent playing time, which was the driving force behind his decision to leave North London.

His former coach at MŠK Žilina, Pavol Staňo, has publicly welcomed the move, stressing that Porto is the right environment for him to thrive. Speaking via Sport Witness, Staňo said:

“His main goal is to play more, to be more present on the pitch. FC Porto seems like the right choice for Kiwior. It will be a safe transition for someone who never needs to adapt or recover. His mental strength is always there.

“As I played in the Champions League against FC Porto, I know that Kiwior will love the club, the stadium and the city.”

A Defender with Strong Qualities

These words reflect the confidence in Kiwior’s ability to adapt and succeed in Portugal. His mental resilience and versatility have been widely noted throughout his career, qualities that should serve him well in a league renowned for its technical and tactical demands.

While Arsenal have strengthened their squad, Kiwior’s departure is still a reminder of the depth they have had to manage. His decision to prioritise game time is understandable, and Porto could offer the perfect stage for him to demonstrate his qualities at the highest level.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…