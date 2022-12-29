Arsenal loanee Balogun outranks the rest of Ligue 1 with this statistic

Folarin Balogun has been enjoying his latest loan move away from Arsenal where he is a regular starter for Ligue 1 side Reims, and his importance for his side has been highlighted by the latest statistic.

Our young gun has eight goals so far this term, a more than impressive return for one with such limited first-team experience previously, and that tally has been emphasised by the fact that his team have just 16 goals to their name this season, with Flo claiming 50% off their entire output.

Balogun has the highest percentage of goals for any team in the French top tier, showing how important he has been in keeping his side in mid-table at present, but the division is a tight one and they could easily be dragged into the drop zone if they aren’t careful.

We hope that the 21 year-old can pick up where he left off before the World Cup, as his goals could well prove to be the difference between their side staying safe, but he cannot do everything alone, and it may not hurt for them to be entering into the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

Could the pressure of a potential relegation fight help Balogun to build character?

Patrick

