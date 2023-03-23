Arsenal loanee branded “unreliable player” by journalist

Nuno Tavares’ loan spell at Olympique Marseille has gradually turned into a nightmare as the Portugal U21 star continues to make errors in matches.

In the first half of the season, Tavares was hailed as one of the best-performing defenders in Ligue 1 as he shone at both ends of the pitch.

However, that has all changed quickly, with the left-back now a liability for OM and he makes a huge mistake in almost every game.

The French side is now waiting for the transfer window to reopen so they can send him back to London.

RMC Sport journalist Florent German has now discussed his struggles. He says via Onze Mondial:

“That is what is frustrating. You feel the enormous potential in this player and we know that it’s a difficult position to sign someone who gives you so much offensively, but there are so many shortcomings and he’s an unreliable player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is surprising that Tavares’s loan spell has turned for the worst in this second half of the season and the defender is now showing why Mikel Arteta does not trust him.

This bad second half of the season means we will have to find another temporary home for him next term.

