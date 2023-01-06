Arsenal loanee cannot be fined after his recent red card

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares was red-carded in Olympique Marseille’s last match after he started an on-field melee.

The Portugal U21 star is on loan at the French club because of the competition for a place at the Emirates and Arsenal has been impressed with the number of playing chances he is getting.

However, at the weekend, he lost his cool and it irritated OM manager Igor Tudor who vowed that he would be punished.

But a report in The Sun reveals Tavares cannot be punished by his salary being deducted as it is not allowed in French football and now the Ligue 1 side is urging him to part with some money as punishment.

They want Tavares to pay it towards their end-of-season dinner, but he cannot be forced to legally pay a fine.

Tavares has had a good season in France and it was out of character that he lost his cool against Montpelier.

The 22-year-old is also human and just fell into a few moments of madness that resulted in a sending-off and will learn his lesson.

If the left-back is convinced about donating, he will do it, but he should not be forced to make it because players make mistakes and no one wants to get sent off deliberately.

